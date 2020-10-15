SPRINGFIELD — A circuit court judge in Springfield is now weighing whether to dismiss lawsuits by Republican Rep. Darren Bailey and others challenging Gov. JB Pritzker’s use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.Bailey, from Xenia, originally filed his lawsuit in April in Clay County Circuit Court, in southern Illinois, arguing that Pritzker overstepped his authority by issuing successive 30-day disaster declarations and then using the emergency powers granted him under the state’s Emergency Management Act to …