Aaron Sorkin’s play “To Kill a Mockingbird” was adapted from Harper Lee’s novel depicting the inhuman and prejudicial way Blacks were treated in the South during the 1930s.After a highly successful run on Broadway staring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch — an upstanding small-town lawyer defending a poor Black man wrongfully accused of raping a white woman — the touring production is playing through May 29 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 West Randolph St., Chicago (previously the Oriental Theatre).A motion picture …