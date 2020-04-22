Law enforcement officers did not run afoul of the U.S. Constitution when they searched the home of a convicted felon without obtaining a warrant, a federal appeals court held.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week rejected Dustin Caya’s argument that searches conducted under Wisconsin Act 79 violate the Fourth Amendment.

Act 79 allows law enforcement officers to conduct warrantless searches of the residences and other property under the control of people who are on extended supervision.

Extended supervision is a replacement for parole.

To conduct a search, an officer needs to have only reasonable suspicion — not probable cause — to believe the offender is engaged in criminal activity.

In its opinion, the 7th Circuit wrote the standards set out in Act 79 do not violate the constitutional prohibition on unreasonable searches and seizures.

“Fourth Amendment law has long recognized that criminal offenders on community supervision have significantly diminished expectations of privacy,” Judge Diane S. Sykes wrote Thursday for a panel of the court.

“More specifically, the privacy expectations of offenders on post-imprisonment supervision are weak and substantially outweighed by the government’s strong interest in preventing recidivism and safely reintegrating offenders into society.”

In fact, Sykes wrote, citing Samson v. California, 547 U.S. 843 (2006), “the Supreme Court has held that a law-enforcement officer may search a person on parole without any suspicion of criminal activity.”

The panel upheld a decision by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley of the Western District of Wisconsin to deny Caya’s motion to suppress evidence found in his home.

Caya was on extended supervision when officers came to his home in June 2018 to conduct a welfare check on his live-in girlfriend’s children.

Caya’s pupils were dilated and he was sweating and speaking rapidly when he answered the door, according to the officers.

Caya said his girlfriend’s children were with their grandmother, the officers maintain, but they found her 1-year-old child in the living room.

A search of the residence turned up methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and several loaded guns and rifles.

A federal grand jury indicted Caya on firearms and drug-trafficking charges. After his motion to suppress was denied, Caya pleaded guilty to two counts and was sentenced to 78 months in prison.

Caya reserved his right to appeal the suppression ruling.

In its opinion, the 7th Circuit wrote the holding in Samson controls Caya’s case.

In that case, the Supreme Court upheld a search conducted under a California statue authorizing parole and law enforcement officers to search parolees even if they lack a warrant or a reasonable suspicion of criminal conduct.

The high court in Samson noted it had previously upheld warrantless searches of probationers if the searches were supported by reasonable suspicion, the 7th Circuit panel wrote.

It wrote the court concluded parolees have a lower expectation of privacy than probationers.

“The [c]ourt also determined that the government has an ‘overwhelming interest’ in tight supervision of parolees to reduce recidivism and promote reintegration into law-abiding society,” Sykes wrote, quoting Samson.

“Considering the weakness of a parolee’s privacy interests and the strength of the public-safety interests, the [c]ourt concluded that a statutorily authorized, suspicionless law enforcement search of a parolee is reasonable under the Fourth Amendment.”

Joining the opinion were Judges William J. Bauer and Frank H. Easterbrook. United States v. Dustin Caya, No. 19-2469.

Shelley M. Fite of Federal Defender Services of Wisconsin Inc. argued the case before the 7th Circuit on behalf of Caya.

Robert A. Anderson of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison, Wis., argued the case on behalf of the government.

The office’s spokeswoman, Myra Longfield, declined to comment.