A new chapter is upon the state of Illinois as the longest-serving judge in the state will step down and the first Black woman Supreme Court justice will step in.It was a historic moment Tuesday when the Illinois Supreme Court announced that 4th District Appellate Court Justice Lisa Holder White will replace Justice Rita B. Garman when she retires from the high court in July.Garman’s seat will remain red, as White Holder is also a Republican, maintaining a 4-3 Democratic majority for now. Holder White will not face …