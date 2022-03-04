The family of a motorcyclist killed by a flatbed truck received $3 million in a settlement in early February.On July 8, 2016, 25-year-old Jordan Hale was heading north on his motorcycle on Illinois Route 25 in Elgin when he was cut off by a flatbed truck making a left turn. David Odman was driving the truck owned by his employer, Welch Bros, Inc. Odman was turning into the company’s facility lot at the time of the crash.In 2017, William Hale — Hale’s father and the independent administrator of his estate — sued Odman and …