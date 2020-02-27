A policy allowing inmates in the Cook County Jail to have only three books in their cells at a time does not violate the First Amendment, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week acknowledged the right to free speech “includes a right to read what other persons have spoken or written.”But the court held the three-book limit did not deny Gregory Koger his right to read while he served a 300-day sentence in the jail.“Setting a cap on how many books could be in his cell at …