The month of May saw numerous and important oral arguments in courts of review in Illinois, which means substantial rulings are on the horizon.Beginning with the Illinois Supreme Court, in Cothron v. White Castle, No. 128004, the court will answer the following certified question from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concerning the Biometric Information Privacy Act:“Do section 15(b) and 15(d) claims accrue each time a private entity scans a person’s biometric identifier and each time a private entity …