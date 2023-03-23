A woman who obtained a $4 million judgment against R&B singer R. Kelly has priority to his music royalty payments at Sony Music Holdings, Inc. over a commercial finance company that completed service faster by using email, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday.The court also weighed in on a certified question regarding the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act.In the royalties matter, Heather Williams and Midwest Commercial Funding, LLC were both awarded multimillion dollar judgments against Kelly in separate lawsuits …