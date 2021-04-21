Where district court failed to explain why defendant’s explanations for reason for missing required drug test were not credible, decision to revoke supervised release was reversed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Sue E. Myerscough, Central District of Illinois. Anthony Jordan was originally convicted of crimes involving crack cocaine in violation of 21 U.S.C. Sec. 841. Jordan began three years of supervised release in March 2019. During his first three months while on supervised release …