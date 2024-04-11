A Chicago man who required spinal fusion surgery after a 30-foot wall fell on him at a construction site will receive a $13 million settlement.Mykola and Olga Berezan sued real estate developer HP Ventures Group, LLC and Capital Custom Homes in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging construction negligence, premises liability and loss of consortium.The second amended complaint alleged that while working on a Countryside construction site in 2018, Mykola, a carpenter’s helper for BHX Construction, Inc., was injured when the …