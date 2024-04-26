An employee who alleges Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp. required her to answer questions about her family medical history does not have a case under the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act, a state court judge ruled.In a written opinion, Cook County Circuit Judge Joel L. Chupack granted Advocate’s motion for summary judgment and dismissed plaintiff Estela Mendoza’s proposed class-action lawsuit with prejudice.Assuming Mendoza was forced to reveal her genetic information — Advocate maintains she was asked only …