The family of a woman whose death was allegedly caused by a chain-reaction of ailments stemming from a lack of proper rehydration during a hospital stay was awarded $28.7 million Monday in the Circuit Court of Cook County.Lou Cutaia sued Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and physician Lisa Liu. The second amended complaint alleged wrongful death and survival.It alleged that Lou’s wife, Jennifer Arrington-Cutaia of Franklin Park, was admitted to Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, which is …