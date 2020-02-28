Keely Patricia Hillison

Name: Keely Patricia Hillison

Party: Democratic

Age: Declined to disclose

Current residence: Western Springs

Current position: Owner, Keely Hillison Law LLC, 2018 – present

Past legal experience: Equity partner, Parrillo Weiss LLC, 2017-18; nonequity partner, Parrillo Weiss, 1995-2017; associate, Parrillo Weiss, 1988-95; associate, Sidney R. Berger, 1986-87; associate, William L. Needler & Associates, 1985-86

Campaign funds available: N/A. Citizens for Keely Hillison was created with the state elections board on Feb. 3, after the most recent quarterly deadline.

Campaign funds spent: N/A

Law school: University of Illinois College of Law, 1985

Campaign website: keelyhillisonforjudge.net

Family: Husband and two adult children

Hobbies/interests: Skating, cross-country skiing, hiking, canoeing, reading, playing board games with family.

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes, I ran for Cook County judge in 2018.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I bring a lot of courtroom experience to the job. I’ve got more than 30 years of working in courtrooms on a daily basis, on a lot of different cases. I’ve had jury trials, bench trials — I think I’ve got more courtroom experience than any of my opponents.

I think it’s important that I have civil litigation experience. My opponents all came from having criminal court experience. A lot of judicial candidates and judges came from being state’s attorneys and public defenders, and there aren’t that many that have civil litigation experience and can understand what it’s like to be a lawyer in private practice.

I think I’ve got the temperament and the patience that a judge needs. You see judges that yell at attorneys or litigants. I think that’s uncalled for.

Why do you want to be a judge?

It’s something I’ve aspired to for a long time, because it’s kind of the pinnacle of this profession. But what motivated me to get up and actually run was an election a few years ago that made me realize people who are well-qualified for public office should do more than just vote.

You should get up and run, because if you’re just voting, it doesn’t guarantee there will be well-qualified candidates on the ballot or well-qualified candidates being elected. I think I’d be good at it, so I’m putting myself out there.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

I think the most interesting case I’ve handled as a lawyer was one of the first I handled on appeal. That’s another thing that makes me different — I’ve got a lot of appellate experience. I’ve done a lot of research and writing on a lot of issues that have come up at trial. But in one of the first cases, I was defending the reporter and publisher of the Chicago Defender in a defamation action, and it was interesting because it was not only First Amendment issues, but it dealt with relations between the police and minorities, and went back into history, and I got to learn about the tragic Emmitt Till incident.

I think I lost that appeal, but it was an interesting case.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

I think it was my first argument before the Supreme Court of Illinois in a case called Founders v. Munoz. I successfully petitioned to get the case taken by the Supreme Court, and I argued it in Springfield, so it was exciting to reach that court for the first time.

And then I remember, I brought my mother and daughter down to watch, and afterward they could watch the oral argument on the Supreme Court website, and I could see the two of them watching and listening to me, so it was quite an experience for me.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I bring diligence and hard work and experience. I don’t know any lawyer that works harder than I do. But I think my temperament and my ability to get along with people will go a long way.

I get along with judges. I get along with my opponents. I have an even-keeled temperament. And I think the years raising my son, who’s got developmental disabilities, have taught me to be very patient with people and to respect the rights of everyone.

I think I can handle whatever walks into the courtroom, or whoever walks into the courtroom.