Heather Anne Kent

Name: Heather Anne Kent

Age (as of Election Day): 40

Current residence: Chicago, Northwest Side

Current position: Assistant state’s attorney, Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (2006-present)

Past legal experience: N/A

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $62,986.83

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $49,400.83

Law school: DePaul University College of Law, 2006

Campaign website: heatherkentforjudge.com

Family: Husband, two kids

Hobbies/interests: Working out, reading

Have you ever run for office before?

No, it’s my first time.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

So, I’ve been in the state’s attorney’s office for over 13 years. I’ve had the opportunity to appear before judges throughout Cook County and probably a majority of the courthouses here, and I’ve realized the importance of having a judiciary that’s fair and just and free from outside political influence.

I see, on a daily basis, a lack of trust in the system. I also see the importance and value of a case, and work very hard to make offers that are fair and just and commensurate with the crime that’s committed. And I think I would take that mindset to the bench. I’ve never been a person who has tunnel vision.

I work hard to treat everybody in the case, whether it’s defense attorneys, police officers or court personnel, with respect — and I would continue to practice that on the bench. And I think I would truly give everybody a fair shake.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I really appreciate the importance of having judges who are well-versed in the law, who enjoy the law, who like case law and legal research, and who, even if they don’t know the answer or some piece of the law, are willing to study and learn and figure out what’s right.

So, I think from my experience, I appreciate the need to have judges who are smart, fair and competent. And I think I could contribute to that in a meaningful way.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

One that always sticks out in my mind is a woman who was upset with her boyfriend because he was not helping with barbecue prep, so she poured lighter fluid on him, and he went outside and got too close to the barbecue and set himself on fire.

He was in an induced coma for months, had multiple skin grafts, and has to walk with a cane now. He had several surgeries.

And then, in prepping for trial and him coming in, he still loved her and testified for her. He flipped on me. And it’s sad. It’s hard.

And now that I work in the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Division, you see so often that cycle, whether it’s a female or male offender. And having to deal with that, you have to make sure you do what’s right.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

That’s a good question. I have, even outside of work, continued to volunteer, where I’ll go and teach in Chicago Public Schools as part of the Lawyers in the Classroom series. I’ve coached mock trial. I’ve lectured at the Citizens Police Academy in Evanston, kind of explaining to people how a case makes its way through the system.

I truly believe somebody’s life is not measured by one thing. So, having the opportunity to use my legal knowledge to do that has really been enjoyable. I think I feel incredibly fulfilled after I speak at those, or coach or teach a class. It inspires me to go back and do more.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

The CBA talked about my demeanor. I think I really do strive to treat everybody with fairness and respect, and I think people appreciate that. I have good relationships with my own colleagues, but also with judges and attorneys across the board. And just having a nice demeanor and making informed decisions.

I think sometimes people are afraid to say they don’t know something. And I enjoy case law. I enjoy reading it. And I will do my work to make sure I make decisions that comport with the law and are fair and just and equitable.