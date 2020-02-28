Russell W. Hartigan

Name: Russell W. Hartigan

Age (as of Election Day): N/A

Current residence: Western Springs

Current position: Sole practitioner; adjunct professor, DePaul University and Chicago-Kent College of Law

Past legal experience: President, Illinois State Bar Association, 2017-18; Cook Count circuit judge, 2010-16; Hartigan & O’Connor P.C., 2008-10; Hartigan & Cuisinier P.C., 1996-2008; Russell W. Harrigan & Associates P.C., 1989-96; Goggin, Cutler, Hull & Hartigan, 1988-89; Scanlan & Hartigan Ltd., 1981-88; Garbutt and Jacobson, 1977-81; Schippers Betar Lamenbella & O’Brien, 1976-81

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $82,533.75

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $63,439.98

Law school: The John Marshall Law School, 1975

Campaign website: hartiganforjudge.com

Family: Married to Susan. Three children: Michael, Brian and Kelly. Seven grandchildren.

Hobbies/interests: My hobbies are handball and golf, and I referee for high school and college football games. I used to coach football at Marist High School, and when I quit teaching, I started refereeing. I always say it’s my last season, but I don’t know; I’ve been doing it for 40 years now. I’m on the board of Pillars, which helps people with developmental disabilities, substance abuse problems and battered women. And I’m part of the Lawyers Care Committee, which helps fund lawyers with disabilities and sponsors legal clinics in underserved urban areas. I’m also a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the Judicial Performance Committee. As the president of the Illinois State Bar, I also established the Succession/Transition Committee, which helps sole practitioners pass on their businesses when they retired or if they get injured and can’t continue their practices. I’m very proud of that; it’s helped a lot of people.

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes. I was appointed to the bench by Justice Fitzgerald in 2010, then ran and won in 2012. My wife had a serious health condition and so did another relative, and I was president of a statewide organization; and it was becoming difficult to lead 45,000 members as a judge; so I wanted to make the most of my year, and I had to free myself up a little.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I’m obviously well-qualified by Chicago and Illinois state bar. I have a ton of experience. I have a good disposition. I’m somebody who will listen and do research and make informed decisions. I grew up in the Chicago area. I know the people and how to deal with the public. Many people have told me they want me back.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I wanted to be a judge to impart the knowledge and experience that I’ve gained over the years. I love jury trials. I tried a lot of jury cases, and as a judge, I’m on the other side of the bench and I’m able to impart whatever wisdom I have in a very dignified manner to people and to listen to arguments and give everyone courtesy. I think it’s the pinnacle of the legal profession to be a judge.

It was very difficult for me to leave the bench when I did. My wife and my daughter-in-law were dealing with serious health issues at the time though, and I’d been voted the president of a statewide organization. My profession and my family came first, and I stepped down to free myself up a little. I’ve had a full, great career and I don’t want it to stop.

What was the most interesting case you handled?

One unusual one I got a lot of publicity for was actually when I was filling in for another judge. I had a paternity case before me and I ordered the man pay child support. I didn’t realize that he was Chief Keef, the rapper, and before I knew it, I was on the front page of the Chicago Tribune. I didn’t even know who Chief Keef was, my clerk had to tell me. It was so goofy, I had people calling me from all over for days.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

The fact that I have been able to do so many things. I ran a law firm of up to eight lawyers, while still being able to teach, which is what I did before I became a lawyer. I’ve been a judge, and I’ve been involved in the bar organizations training young lawyers. I’ve been honored by the Women’s Bar Association and the Decalogue Society and received the Medal of Achievement from St. Ignatius, my old high school. It makes your career feel fulfilled.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I have a wealth of knowledge in different areas of the law. I have a good attitude toward people. I listen. I don’t have “robe-itis,” which some judges get when they put on their robe and become a power figure in their own mind. I’m courteous to everyone, and I’m always on time to court calls. I give everyone their due course, and lawyers appreciate my intellect. But I also try to make it a nice experience for people. Always say good morning.