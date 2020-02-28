Sondra Nicole Denmark

Name: Sondra Nicole Denmark

Age (as of Election Day): 47

Current residence: Homewood

Current position: Cook County circuit judge, 2018-present

Past legal experience: Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, 2008-18; administrative hearing officer, 2009-12 and 2018; Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, 2004-08

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: N/A

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: N/A

Law school: Northern Illinois University College of Law, 2004

Campaign website: electjudgedenmark.com

Family: Married to Tony Denmark; children: Catherine, 12, and Cameron, 13.

Hobbies/interests: I am an advocate for children with special needs, so I do a lot of volunteer work with Autism Speaks. I give senior safety presentations to help avoid scammers through my church, Lilydale Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, and I mentor teens to become involved in the legal profession. I’m also a member of the Cook County Bar Association, the Illinois Justice Council and the Illinois Judges Association.

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes, I ran in 2014 for the 15th Judicial Subcircuit.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

Voters should support me because I have been found “qualified” by all the bar associations and I am compassionate, fair and knowledgeable about the law. I’ve been recognized as a good judge and have been assigned to train newer judges. I am assigned to Evictions Court, which can be very difficult. Having the compassion that I have allows me to make sure everyone is treated respectfully and the cases are handled fairly.

Why do you want to be a judge?

When you’re in a courtroom every single day as a state’s attorney, you see what happens and you realize that you need fairness for all people and diversity on the bench. With the skill set I picked up as a state’s attorney, I thought I would be an asset to the county, and it would be an extension of my public service to the county, which I have spent my entire career doing.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

A cheating case at the Harrah’s Casino. Security claimed that the defendants were giving each other hand signals at the poker table. It was very interesting because it was very different, and it was very, very difficult to prove. We weren’t able to sustain our burden beyond a reasonable doubt, but it was interesting, nonetheless. I learned a lot about the gambling process and how things work within the casino. It was kind of a breath of fresh air. Crime is heinous, and to have something like that on a felony level was very unique.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Being appointed as a judge. It was a lifelong dream of mine. Going through the process with my peers was satisfying to have them find me qualified. It’s been a great accomplishment to reach that point in my career. It means a lot that Justice Theis would have the faith in me to appoint me.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I’m a wife. I’m a mother. And as a state’s attorney, I’ve had the opportunity to review cases to determine if someone should be tried. I’ve been in the courtroom every day, so I’ve had the opportunity to prep witnesses for trial, put on a trial and, more importantly, I’ve had the unfortunate experience of helping someone whose loved one was killed. Preparing someone like that for trial can be very hard, but it allows me to have a compassion for others. I think it’s very important to be compassionate and fair. You have to be fair to everybody, and you have to know the law.