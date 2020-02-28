Erin Haggerty Antonietti

Name: Erin Haggerty Antonietti

Age (as of Election Day): 53

Current residence: Beverly

Current position: Cook County circuit judge (appointed by Illinois Supreme Court in June 2019)

Past legal experience: Cook County assistant state’s attorney, 1994-2019; adjunct professor, Prairie State College, 2018; attorney, Bresnahan & Garvey, 1991-94; law clerk, Balkin & Doran, 1991

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $113,145.94

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $4,262.75

Law school: DePaul University College of Law, 1991

Campaign website: erin4judge.com

Family: Married to Mark; four children — Dominic, 20, Gino, 18, twins Cecelia and Ben, 16.

Hobbies/interests: I volunteer in Christ the King parish with the school foundation board and the capital campaign committee. I’ve also taught mock trial to junior-high students at Christ the King for 10 years, and I volunteer with Special Olympics and Misericordia [Heart Of Mercy].

Have you ever run for office before?

No.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I’ve practiced for 27 years. My experience is in both criminal and civil court. I’ve had experience in the private sector, and for 25 years I’ve served the people of Cook County. I think my career of service has shown that I’m an excellent candidate.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I’ve been a practicing lawyer for 27 years and almost every single day of my career I’ve appeared in court. I love the courtroom experience, but I’ve always been on one side and the judge is the only person who has an impact on both sides. I wanted to have a positive impact on people’s courtroom experience.

I worked until I felt I had enough experience and maturity to bring that as a judge.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

This answer has two parts. In private practice, I worked for an insurance defense firm. I worked in an arbitration case where my client was the father of my childhood friend. I think he was a little startled when he saw I was his lawyer. We won, and I think he was impressed.

As a state’s attorney, one of the most memorable cases I had was very sad. At central bond court I had the bond of four defendants accused of kidnapping and torturing a classmate who had special needs. They put the video on Facebook, and the case was very newsworthy. I managed to secure no bail for the defendents. I felt I served not just the victim but the victim’s family and the citizens of Cook County when I conducted that hearing.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Being chosen and appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court as a judge.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I think my personality and what makes me who I am. I’m curious, I’m patient, I’m organized, I’m hardworking and I’m empathetic. I think all of those are qualities of a good judge.

I may not always be the smartest person in the room, but I will work the hardest to find the answer that’s needed.