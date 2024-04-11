In another hefty batch of appointments, the Illinois Supreme Court announced 12 judges will join the Cook County Circuit Court ahead of the fall election “out of public necessity.” Judicial staffing shortages have been an issue as of late in Cook County, and “these appointments were made out of public necessity in order to ensure an adequate level of judicial staffing,” a news release issued by the Illinois Supreme Court stated.Four of the appointees are already sitting associate judges, including Judges Lloyd James Brooks …