A former Republican candidate for judge who alleged he was cheated in the 2020 election may not assert new grounds by citing voter signatures improperly reviewed by his legal team, a Cook County Circuit Court judge ruled.Frank DiFranco, a defense attorney from Park Ridge, ran for judge in the 12th subcircuit as a Republican.Several news reports indicated DiFranco was leading the race in the weeks following the Nov. 3, 2020 election. But Democrat Patricia Fallon of Glenview eventually beat DiFranco by 502 votes after the …