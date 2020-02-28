Daniel O. Tiernan

Name: Daniel O. Tiernan

Age (as of Election Day): 51

Current residence: Chicago, UIC neighborhood

Current position: Cook County circuit judge, 2019-present

Past legal experience: Cook County Office of the Independent Inspector General, 2016-19; sole practitioner, Delgado and Tiernan P.C., 2007-15; Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, 1995-2007

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $89,000

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $24,548.11

Law school: Northern Illinois College of Law, 1995

Campaign website: tiernanforjudge.com

Family: Born and raised on the Southwest Side with five siblings

Hobbies/interests: I’m a member of The Chicago Bar Association, Illinois Bar Association, the Prosecutors Bar Association, and the Southwest Side and Southside Bar Associations. I’m a supporter of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and St. Baldrick’s, and I helped fundraise for March Forth Kenya for Kids, an organization that raises funds for music education in Kenya.

Have you ever run for office before?

No.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I believe my personal and work history make me an ideal candidate to fulfill this role. I’m the only candidate in my race that has judicial experience. I work hard to be on time, prepared and respectful to everyone who comes before me. I’m the most experienced person in the race and the most well-qualified person in the race. And if they want someone who’ll treat them fairly and ethically and with compassion, then I’m the person they should vote for.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I think it’s one of the most important and impactful positions a lawyer can have within the legal system. Any citizen is more likely to have an encounter with a judge than any other elected official in their lifetime. They see hundreds of people every day and have an impact on their lives. It’s really important that the people selected for that position be ethical, compassionate, hardworking and experienced individuals.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

The most significant one was a case I prosecuted back in 2006. Two individuals broke into an apartment of an elderly, Hispanic gentleman. They kicked in his door overnight because they thought he had cash in the apartment. So, they broke in, they beat him up, and they ended up smothering him and killing him during the robbery. He was a World War II Purple Heart veteran, and they killed him over a few dollars. It was a significant case to me, because I thought it was such a brutal and heartless act by the defendants.



We picked two different juries for both defendants and tried it simultaneously. We got guilty verdicts on both defendants. I just felt so badly for the victim and his family that it became a significant case to me.



It was also a very complicated case from a forensics standpoint and from the standpoint of legal arguments. Very difficult not to prejudice the jury with just one defendant, but much more complicated with two. Very pleased we did it, and their convictions were upheld on appeal.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Becoming a judge. Being vetted by the committee of the Illinois Supreme Court and chosen to serve has been the highlight of my career so far.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

Strong work ethic. Background in both prosecution and defense, so I’m able to see and appreciate arguments from both sides of the courtroom. A strong litigation background and, generally, I have a very good temperament with people. I treat people with compassion and respect and patience as much as I possibly can.