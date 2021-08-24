A Will County jury awarded more than $3.8 million to a woman who had chronic pain and was unable to work after a screw was misplaced during lumbar spinal fusion surgery.It was a rare jury trial in the county during the COVID-19 pandemic, decided for the plaintiff Aug. 13 after nearly 20 hours of deliberation.Edith McFarland underwent the surgery in March 2016, performed by Dr. Anthony Rinella of the Illinois Spine and Scoliosis Center.McFarland was represented by Bradley Z. Schulman and David J. Gallagher of Motherway & …