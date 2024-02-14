In 2024, the employment landscape in Illinois, particularly in Chicago, will undergo a significant transformation with the implementation of two pivotal laws governing paid leave for workers. The Illinois Paid Leave for All Workers Act introduces a comprehensive statewide standard for paid leave, ensuring a minimum of 40 hours annually of paid leave — which can be used for any reason — for all employees.Simultaneously, the Chicago Paid Leave and Paid Sick and Safe Leave Ordinance will impose additional obligations on …