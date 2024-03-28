Where worker slipped on ice on deck of barge and fell into river, third party company whose barge collided with plaintiff’s barge the day before owed plaintiff no duty of care.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly, Southern District of Illinois.Herbert Hardimon was employed by SCF Lewis and Clark Fleeting, LLC as a crewmember on a flat deck crane barge. Hardimon’s work involved cleaning other barges on the Mississippi River. In February 2020, barges controlled and …