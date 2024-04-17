Advocates from the organization Moms Demand Action gather outside the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday. They are urging lawmakers to pass legislation they believe will reduce gun violence. — Capitol News Illinois/ Andrew CampbellSPRINGFIELD — Advocates for stricter gun laws rallied at the state Capitol Tuesday for a measure aimed at protecting domestic violence victims and two other criminal justice reforms.The bills are backed by organizations such as Moms Demand Action and One Aim Illinois among others …