As soon as President Donald Trump officially made Amy Coney Barrett his nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, opponents and supporters made their stances known.Trump had been speaking for only a few minutes about Barrett — currently a judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — when opponents and supporters of her nomination began issuing statements.Some opponents objected to Barrett’s stance on certain issues. Others objected to the timing — 38 days before the …