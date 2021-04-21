A 1st District appeals panel reversed a decision which granted qualified immunity to Sauk Village and Crete police officers who engaged in a high-speed chase with a fleeing suspect. Javier Robinson filed suit against the two villages and four individual officers after he was hit by a car fleeing from police while crossing the street. The 1st District Appellate Court ruled that Cook County Associate Judge Melissa A. Durkin had erred in granting summary judgment in favor of the defendants, because the driver of the vehicle …