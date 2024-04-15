ComEd and its parent company do not have to face a lawsuit alleging that its bribery of associates of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan caused its customers to pay higher fees.A panel of the 2nd District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff did not prove that ComEd owed her a fiduciary duty, that she suffered damages because of its fraud or that legislation that allowed it to determine rates was passed because of the fraud.Justice Ann B. Jorgensen delivered the judgment of the court.Karen Long MacLeod sued …