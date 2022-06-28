The parents of a child born with severe birth defects after exposure to anticonvulsant drug Depakote did not alter their claims in a second lawsuit to receive an unfair legal advantage, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court found the couple, who was awarded more than $18 million in a previous lawsuit against Northwestern Memorial Hospital related to the injuries, did not file contradictory claims in their subsequent complaint against Abbott Labs and AbbVie.C.M. was born in 2006 with …