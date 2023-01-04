A circuit court erred in dismissing a doctor from a medical malpractice case in which a woman died after the physician signed off on her discharge from the hospital, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court reversed a circuit court’s grant of summary judgment in favor of Dr. David Collins, the attending physician on duty when Janet Slanger was admitted to the emergency room at Silver Cross Hospital, and partial summary judgment in favor of his employer, EM Strategies, Ltd., remanding …