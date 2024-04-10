A Waukegan restaurant must face a lawsuit alleging that its negligent construction caused a customer multiple leg fractures when a car crashed into its front entrance.A panel of the 2nd District Appellate Court ruled that the driver’s conduct did not break the causal connection between the restaurant’s alleged breaches and the plaintiff’s injuries, that the plaintiff did not need expert testimony to argue his claims and that a reasonable jury could find that additional protections at the restaurant could have prevented his …