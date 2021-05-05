Where NLRB resolved unfair labor practices charges against company while appeal of temporary injunction was pending, resolution of the charges mooted the injunction and the appeal was dismissed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Jennifer Hadsall, regional director of the National Labor Relations Board, filed a petition in the district court for a temporary injunction under section 10(j) of the National Labor Relations Act …