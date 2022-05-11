An attorney convicted of murdering the ex-girlfriend and infant daughter of former Chicago Bulls player Eddy Curry should be disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Fredrick D. Goings was the subject of a one-count complaint from the administrator charging him with committing a criminal act that reflects adversely on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects, in violation of the 1990 Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct.In February …