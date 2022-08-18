A former attorney who abandoned her practice should be reinstated despite the administrator’s arguments to the contrary, according to the Illinois Attorney and Disciplinary Registration Committee Review Board.The review board found that Sarah Jane Melisande Jones had proven her rehabilitation and met the requirements for reinstatement after being disbarred on consent in Illinois in 2012 over misconduct in her immigration practice in California.Between 2008 and 2010, Jones engaged in misconduct in six immigration cases …