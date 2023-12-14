Known for his signature bow tie and infectious positive energy, Judge Thomas More Donnelly draws inspiration and guidance from his patron saint, mentors and religious beliefs as he strives to bring personality and joy into an often solemn role.Named after Sir Thomas More, Donnelly often turns to the Catholic saint’s work as a lawyer and judge as a guiding light in his own career. A painting of Thomas More, passed down from a friend who passed away, hangs on the wall across from his desk in his chambers at the Daley …