SPRINGFIELD — Two bills that would regulate battery disposal and storage are awaiting action from the full Illinois Senate after unanimous committee approval.Senate Bill 3481, sponsored by Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago, would require facilities that store electric vehicle batteries to register with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) by February 2026. The state’s Pollution Control Board would set the regulations for the proper storage of EV batteries.IEPA Deputy Director James Jennings said …