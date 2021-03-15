On Jan. 13, the Illinois General Assembly passed Senate Bill 1792, the Predatory Loan Prevention Act, which imposes a 36% “all in” APR cap on all consumer loans, including closed-end and open-end installment loans, payday loans, and motor vehicle retail installment loans, except those made by financial institutions. The bill awaits the signature of the governor, which is expected any time.Once signed by the governor, the rate cap will take effect immediately on any consumer loan made or renewed on or after that …