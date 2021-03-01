The Center for Disability and Elder Law held its annual Light Up the Loop benefit Wednesday, honoring community members who stepped up to help those severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual fundraiser and awards ceremony raised over $180,000, which CDEL uses to provide legal aid to low-income seniors and people with disabilities across several areas, from housing and estate planning to family law and adult guardianships.CDEL President Terri L. Ahrens, assistant general counsel for US Foods, said CDEL …