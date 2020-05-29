Timothy C. Evans Marcy Twardak Emily Penkowski Éviealle Dawkins

Edelson P.C. has added Éviealle Dawkins and Emily E. Penkowski as incoming associates.

Dawkins’ practice will focus on consumer, privacy-related and tech-related class actions.

Penkowski’s practice will focus on privacy- and tech-related class actions.

•

Mercy Home’s Leader Council, co-chaired by Corboy & Demetrio P.C. Chief Financial Officer Marcy Twardak, will host Mercy Home’s Virtual Graduates’ Luncheon, taking place at noon on June 2.

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans will provide the keynote address.

This is the 18th Annual Graduates’ Luncheon but the first time it will be offered as a virtual event, due to COVID-19.

You can register for this free, 45-minute event online at mercyhome.org