Polsinelli P.C. added Gregory K. Brown and Christopher K. Buch as shareholders to the firm’s national employee stock ownership plan practice.Brown focuses his practice on ESOPs, executive compensation, Employee Retirement Income Security Act fiduciary matters and tax-qualified retirement plans.Buch represents Fortune 500 companies, publicly traded companies and, most often, private corporations and entities. He specializes in executive compensation issues, helping clients design and draft compensation and equity …