King & Spalding LLP added Amy Garrigues as a partner in its health care group in the firm’s Chicago office.Garrigues, an attorney licensed in North Carolina, was previously chief legal officer and executive vice president of 21st Century Oncology.• The Appellate Lawyers Association and the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association will present “The Role of Appellate Counsel During Trial Oral Arguments on Appeal,” on Sept. 29 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.Presenters include Michael W. Rathsack, owner of …