Swanson, Martin & Bell LLP added the Hon. Eric S. Pistorius as a partner in the firm’s Edwardsville office, where he focuses on arbitration and mediation.Pistorius served for 15 years as a 7th Judicial Circuit judge, where he was resident judge in Jersey County.• Levin Ginsburg Ltd. added Joseph A. LaPlaca as an associate. He is a graduate of UIC John Marshall Law School.LaPlaca will focus his practice in all areas of commercial law. While a law clerk with Levin Ginsburg, he worked on a broad range of …