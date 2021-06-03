Salvi Schostok & Pritchard P.C. attorney Eirene N. Salvi has been elected vice president of the Board of Directors of Lawyers Lend-A-Hand to Youth, an organization that uses the legal community’s resources to promote one-to-one mentoring and tutoring programs in disadvantaged Chicago communities.Salvi’s term as vice president will extend through May 2023. She has been involved with the organization since 2016, serving first as a member of the organization’s auxiliary board and later as an officer of …