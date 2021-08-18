Illinois State Board of Elections member William R. Haine died Monday. He was 77.Haine was a four-term state’s attorney in Madison County and a former state senator. In July 2019, the democrat was appointed to the eight-member State Board of Elections.By state law, Gov. J.B. Pritzker will appoint Haine’s replacement on the board within 30 days. The board is composed of four members of each party appointed by the governor.• Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard launched the firm’s first podcast Tuesday. The …