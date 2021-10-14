King & Spalding added three partners to its Global Human Capital and Compliance group — Tom Ahlering, Jenny Neilsson and Pete Wozniak.Ahlering represents clients on issues relating to employment-related privacy laws, including biometric privacy and data protection.Neilsson focuses her practice on employee benefits and ERISA Title I and has experience advising clients regarding investment-related issues that arise under ERISA. She advises clients on issues that arise in connection with the structuring and …