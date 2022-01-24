McGuireWoods has added antitrust litigator H. Holden Brooks in its Chicago and Washington D.C. offices. Brooks was previously a partner with Foley & Lardner.She has represented healthcare providers in criminal investigations by the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, as well as the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general. She also guides companies through merger challenges in federal, state and admin courts.• Northwestern Pritzker School of Law made three new leadership appointments …