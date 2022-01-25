Quarles & Brady LLP announced real estate attorney Janet Lindeman joined the firm’s Chicago office.Prior to joining Quarles & Brady, Lindeman led all real estate legal aspects as an assistant general counsel for a national retail corporation. Lindeman advises clients on complex commercial real estate matters throughout the U.S., including acquisition, disposition, leasing, development, financing and mergers.• Nielsen Zehe & Antas P.C. elected Jenna Mahoney as partner.Mahoney joined NZA in 2012 as a …