HeplerBroom added John A. King as an associate attorney in the firm’s Chicago office. King focuses his practice on the defense of medical and dental malpractice and nursing home cases. Prior to joining HeplerBroom, he also had experience in arbitration, general liability defense and state and federal appellate matters.• Chicago-based Milhouse Engineering and Construction Inc. promoted Cory White to chief legal officer. White will also hold the role for Milhouse’s subsidiaries.• Aronberg Goldgehn …