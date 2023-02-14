Boutique litigation firm Kaplan & Grady has added retired 7th Circuit United States Court of Appeals Judge John D. Tinder as of counsel.Tinder retired from the 7th Circuit in 2015 and has remained active as a mediator and arbitrator. At Kaplan & Grady, Tinder will continue his work as a mediator and consultant.• Locke Lord’s executive committee has re-elected Jennifer A. Kenedy as a vice chair. The committee also named P. Russell Perdew as the new co-chair of the firm’s board of directors.&bull …