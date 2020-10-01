SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House Republicans on a special committee investigating House Speaker Michael J. Madigan’s role in a bribery scheme involving Commonwealth Edison sought to tie the longtime leader directly to the $1.3 million in payments over nearly a decade made by the utility giant to his associates.House Republicans also pressed for issuing subpoenas to multiple potential witnesses, including Madigan, as well as former ComEd CEO Anne R. Pramaggiore, and former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain.When Rep. Deanne M …