A challenge to a now-defunct executive order issued by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker restricting the size of in-person gatherings is moot, a federal judge held. In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman rejected the argument that the Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood and Logos Baptist Ministries in Niles still have claims for alleged violations of their constitutional and statutory rights.The churches maintain they were denied the right to practice their …